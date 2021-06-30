“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Empress Is Smoking Cigarettes While Carrying Her 7th Seed!!! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Beyond The Pole.” The show follows Atlanta’s hottest dancers as they transition from working in the club to new phases in life. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but together these ladies hustle to move Beyond the Pole. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s upcoming episode. In the clip the girls get together for Empress’ gender reveal — but none of them are happy that she’s smoking cigarettes while carrying her seventh seed.

Take a look at the clip below:





Play



Wow. We’re shocked that she’s smoking, shocked that her friends concern didn’t give her pause and even more shocked that she didn’t give a damn reality TV cameras were rolling. Do you think anything could get her to stop at this point?

Here’s the breakdown of the rest of the episode:

Empress reveals the shocking identity of her baby daddy. Dime & Lyric’s beef comes to an explosive head. Angel is at odds with Empress when she makes a surprising choice. Empress’ gender reveal party is threatened when it turns into an intervention.

The new episode of “Beyond The Pole” airs Thursday, July 1st at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?