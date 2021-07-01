Bossip Video

Beauty mogul and youtube personality Jeffree Star has confirmed, once again, that he’s desired by men on the low and apparently he’s smashed some well-known male athletes and rappers, but never in a million years would he expose their identities. A clip from a recent interview between Star and the BFFs Podcast is making its way around the internet for that reason. In a teaser for the episode, Jeffree made a controversial statement about his secret sex life.

“A lot of NBA players and rappers [reach out] but I have a code where I’m never gonna out them…And a lot of them have threatened to murder me if I ever say their names. The sex is great, the names are invisible.”

Previously, Star made headlines over his alleged affair with rapper Kanye West, something he vehemently denied once the allegations went viral late last year. A TikTok star had alleged the YouTuber had been cabin creeping with Kanye behind Kim Kardashian’s back, causing them to divorce.

“I thought it was hilarious,” Star told Entertainment Tonight just recently about the Kanye West rumors. “I love rumors. I think they’re funny, but some girl on TikTok made it up and it went viral before I even knew.”

Jeffree had immediately denied the rumors in his own vlog for YouTube.

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went ‘viral.’ I’m like, ‘How did we even get to this moment?’ How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?” he said.

Interestingly, Star has never been linked to another rapper or athlete in headlines, so maybe he’s really good at keeping secrets as he claims. You can peep Jeffree Star’s full interview with the BFFs Podcast below.