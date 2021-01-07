Bossip Video

This was probably the 4th wildest story to happen yesterday.

In case you missed it, a rumor that Kanye West has been hooking up with Jeffree Star was trending on Twitter yesterday morning, mostly because thousands of Twitter users were asking the question: “Did Kanye REALLY cheat on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?”

Bizarre and seemingly out of nowhere, right? So where did these allegations start? It looks like the rumor started on TikTok after a creator named Ava Louise, an influencer best known for her song “Skinny Legend Anthem” and for a viral video in which she licked an airplane’s toilet seat for what she called the “coronavirus challenge,” claimed to have inside information on Ye and Star hooking up in Wyoming.

Ava claimed that she is friends with Kim’s lawyer, who allegedly provided evidence that the makeup guru was the reason Kim filed for divorce. “A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise revealed on TikTok

Apparently, Jeffree recently purchased a ranch in Wyoming, where Kanye has been living amid his split with Kim and this had people questioning if the sometimes janky creator was telling the truth.

Ava Louise is clearly not a credible source, but the chatter was enough to have Kanye and Jeffree’s names trending for hours yesterday morning. That had Twitter users digging through Jeffree’s old tweets and they found a few that mentioned Kanye. One of which Jeffree declared “last night was so fun,” posted in 2011.

Jeffree himself had also fueled the rumors by referring to Kanye’s Sunday Service in a selfie he posted to Twitter yesterday.

Some may read this as a hint or him trolling since he was already trending.

What do YOU think of all of this?

UPDATE:

A source very close to Kim and Kanye has denied claims he’s fooling around with Jeffree Star, telling E! News: