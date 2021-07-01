Bossip Video

We previously reported the absolutely out of pocket story about Travis Stackhouse, a man who admitted to punching his 5-year-old son to death over some cheesecake. Now, he’s set to be locked up for a long time.

According to reports from Fox 6, the 30-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, which comes nearly two months after he pleaded guilty in the death of his 5-year-old, Sir Amer Stackhouse. Prosecutors say the incident happened in 2019, after Travis Stackhouse allegedly became angry that his kids were eating a cheesecake he had received as a gift for Father’s Day.

Officers were called to their residence in the early hours of June 21, 2019 after the boy’s mother realized he was unresponsive. Authorities say they found Sir Amer dead inside the home, and were initially told the child had sustained injuries after falling down the stairs–but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the toddler’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen, saying the child suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys, and a torn adrenal gland.

During a court hearing in early May, Stackhouse admitted to punching the child, pleading guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse, and child neglect. Those charges, collectively, carried up to 37 years in prison.

Unfortunately, a lot of folks think he got off easy.

“Basically in Milwaukee County, basically in the City of Milwaukee, everybody shrugs their shoulders at homicides. No one cares,” Judge David Borowski said during Tuesday’s sentencing. “Occasionally people actually care about child homicides because they’re so awful and so heinous and so just gut-wrenching that occasionally the community, the people in Milwaukee County and others actually care about homicides when children are killed.”

Following his 20 year sentence, Stackhouse was also sentenced to eight years of supervision after his release and ordered to pay restitution.

All over some f***ing cheesecake.