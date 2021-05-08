Bossip Video

It’s NEVER that serious.

A man in Wisconsin–who confessed to punching his son to death over a slice of cheesecake–ended up pleading guilty to homicide in the middle of his trial, according to reports from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This week, 30-year-old Travis Stackhouse pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and child neglect in the June 2019 death of his 5-year-old son, Sir Amer Stackhouse. His guilty plea came on Wednesday, after two days of witness testimony in his trial and after prosecutors introduced his taped confession as evidence, according to the report.

Now, Stackhouse reportedly faces 37 years in prison at his sentencing next month.

According to prosecutors, the Milwaukee dad was upset that his children were eating most of his Father’s Day cheesecake, which led to him punching his son and smacking the boy’s face with the back of his hand. To make matters worse, according to the newspaper, the back of his hand contains metal from a surgery.

Early the next morning, the child was reportedly pronounced dead, after Stackhouse returned from a bar and the family called 911. The 5-year-old suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys and a torn adrenal gland. He died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Absolutely awful.