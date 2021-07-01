Bossip Video

Taika Waititi has no regrets when it comes to his threesome photo-op with girlfriend Rita Ora and fellow Thor: Love & Thunder star Tessa Thompson.

Photos of the three taking a break from filming the third installment of the Thor franchise surface back in May, showing Waititi, Thompson, and Ora engaging in some activity that made it seem like they were a throuple. Tessa was seen kissing another man later that same day, which caused some fans to think the pictures were simply a ploy to get fans riled up–but either way, the people love it.

While the internet couldn’t be more excited by the viral pics, Waititi’s bosses at Marvel were reportedly unhappy with the photos, saying they are “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises.”

But regardless of what the big wigs might think, Taika knows he did nothing wrong. He spoke briefly about the pictures and the frenzy they caused in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Not really,” he said when asked if the commotion around the photos upset him. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Unfortunately for fans, we probably won’t be getting any more photos like that any time soon since Thor: Love & Thunder recently wrapped filming.