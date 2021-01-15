Bossip Video

Tessa Thompson is launching her very own production company, Viva Maude, as she signs a first-look deal with HBO.

Viva Maude inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max and according to reports, already has two shows headed for development. Thompson is kicking off the partnership by executive producing two book adaptations for Who Fears Death and The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.

Who Fears Death is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s novel of the same name, also tapping George R.R. Martin as another executive producer on the project. The coming of age tale follows the protagonist Onyesowu, and is set in post-apocalyptic Central Africa. Okorafor’s main character “must go on a journey from self-reproach to love, but to do so she’ll have to overcome untold obstacles—defeating her hated sorcerer father and becoming the instrument of prophetic deliverance for a land of oppressed people, all the while fighting to master the terrifying powers growing inside her.”

Tessa’s second adaptation for The Secret Lives of Church Ladies comes from the short story collection written by Deesha Philyaw, which contains nine stories that encapsulate themes of Black womanhood, sexuality, and their often contradictory relationship with the repressive nature of the church.