Did you watch?

Me off four casamigos and cranberry: pic.twitter.com/8zNO4tpYS7 — Charcuterie Hoochie (@talleyberrybaby) July 2, 2021

The Kings of R&B and Moan&B (respectfully) collided in a special Essence Fest edition of Verzuz that gave us timeless jams, nostalgia-splashed performances and Ciroc-fueled shenanigans on another unforgettable night in music.

“SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y’all THURSDAY!!” the Verzuz Instagram account announced ahead of the matchup. “@KeithSweat vs @KingBobbyBrown. We’re honored to partner with ESSENCE to bring you this special #VERZUZ.”

Over the course of the entertaining evening, New Jack Swing KINGS Bobby and Keith went hit-for-hit with energetic performances of classic hits like Brown’s “Roni” and Sweat’s slow dance smash “Make It Last Forever.”

There were meme-able moments, Keith zaddying it up for the ladies and Bobby’s touching tribute to Whitney Houston by playing their hit duet “Something In Common.”

This week’s face-off comes on the heels of last weekend’s clash of the 2000s tall tee titans Bow Wow and Soulja Boy who delivered laughs and memes during one of the most entertaining Verzuz battles we’ve seen.

As of right now, we don’t know who’s up next but there’s been buzz over a potential N.O.R.E. vs. Beanie Sigel matchup as well as the Lil Kim proposed battle against Nicki Minaj.

“Not going to say who against but would you do a Verzuz?” DJ Envy asked Kim during the BET Awards pre-show. “Yes,” she replied, before Envy followed up: “Is there anybody that you’d do it against? Or are you just ready for anybody?” “Nicki,” Kim said.

What was your fave moment of the night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets/memes/videos from Bobby Verzuz Keith on the flip.