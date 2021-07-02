Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson breaks her silence over her positive drug test and takes full responsibility on The Today Show.

Sha’Carri Richardson has been going viral for her unbelievable speed on the track since her LSU days, in which she broke the 100-meter record at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships. She accomplished this as a freshman in college and marked her name in history, putting the world on notice.

Last month, she dominated Olympic qualifiers, smoking the competition while being the fan-favorite and having her competition praying for second place. Everything was going perfectly for Sha’Carri, until last night, when news broke she tested positive for Marijuana and her Olympic goals could be in danger.

The star athlete took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to share a message in response to the whispers of her failed drug test.

“I am human,” Sha’Carri tweeted.

Today, she broke her silence and officially confirmed that she did indeed test positive. As a result, Sha’Carri has been suspended from the U.S. Olympic team.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson expressed to Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show Friday. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do … and I still made that decision.”

Richardson explained that her actions were brought on by the passing of her mother who died a week before the 100m trials. She revealed that the news sent her into a “state of emotional panic.”

“I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time,” she added.

The Olympic hopeful then apologized to her fans and sponsors:

“I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did,” she said.

Sha’Carri will receive a 30-day suspension, which will see her miss the 100m in Tokyo–but she could return in time for the 4×100 relay. While this is a very sad turn of events, if the winner of the 100m doesn’t top her recent times, it’s going to be hard to change anyone’s mind that Richardson isn’t the true champion.

For the record, Marijuana is legal in the state Sha’Carri is from.