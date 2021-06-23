Bossip Video

Everyone loves Sha’Carri “That Girl” Richardson, even our forever FLOTUS. After Sha’Carri Richardson sprinted into hearts this weekend at the Tokyo Olympic trials she caught the attention of Americans especially Black women who were entranced by her superspeed, electric orange hair, and stylish stiletto nails.

She especially caught the attention however of First Lady Michelle Obama who took to social media to sing the praises of the bubbly and beautiful 21-year-old.

“If you haven’t seen it yet, @itskerrii’s race at the Olympic Trials is something to behold—but her grace and grit in this interview might be even more special,” wrote the First Lady on Twitter. “We are all so proud of you, Sha’Carri! Can’t wait to see what you do in Tokyo! “

Imagine the FLOTUS telling you that she’s “proud” of you. As you can imagine, Sha’Carri’s on cloud 9 and she replied; “I am up right now losing my mind.”

Sha’Carri also got a shoutout from Viola Davis.

As previously reported Sha’Carri won the 100 meters with a time of 10.86 seconds, which is 0.13 seconds faster than second-place finisher Javianne Oliver making her the Fastest Woman In American. She will look to become the first American woman to win gold in the event since Gail Devers in 1996.

In a post-race interview with NBC, Richardson beamed with pride speaking on her big win and her “that girl” nickname was born.

“I just want the world to know that I’m that girl … and every time I step on the track I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, my support team believe I can do and the talent that God blessed me to have. … I’m never going to take an opportunity to perform in vain.”





We see you, Sha’Carri and we can’t wait to see you compete in Tokyo next month!