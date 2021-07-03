Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is responding to everyone confused by her outfit of choice for going to the Vatican, which is known for having a strict dress code.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed a whoooole lotta skin when she visited the Vatican with Kate Moss earlier this week, causing many of her fans to question if the Sistine Chapel even let her inside. Unsurprisingly, the risqué photos were all a show for social media, and Kim covered up more once she went inside, explaining herself to social media after the fact.

“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works,” she wrote on Instagram. “We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit.” At the end of her caption, she added, “Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s).”

In her post, Kim included multiple photos from her visit, including her walking outside with Moss and striking a pose alongside the supermodel while inside. She also shared a picture of her entire tour group sitting on the stairs in front of the altar in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Clearly, her skin-tight white lace dress did what it was supposed to do–sparked a conversation–as Kardashian managed to stay respectful inside by covering up with a big leather jacket over top.

It looks like the newly-single reality star is having the time of her life abroad, uploading yet another photoshoot to the ‘gram following hers from the Vatican. “ Inches on the Roman Runway,” she wrote, showing off her sleek straight locks, which hit right below her famous behind.

If there’s one thing we can count on Kim for, it’s giving us looks.