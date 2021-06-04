Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian made a tearful konfession on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” about ending her marriage to Kanye West. As previously reported the final season of “Keeping Up” promised an inside look into Kim and Kanye’s forthcoming divorce and on the latest episode, Kim addressed their split for the very first time.

During a konfessional, Kim’s sister Khloe revealed that Kim’s been “struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship,” and she had a “huge fight” with Kanye right before a Kardashian trip to Tahoe.

Kim was then seen talking to Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall about her krumbling marriage to the superstar rapper and admitted that she feels guilty about not moving to Wyoming to be by his side. Kanye [randomly] moved to Wyoming in 2019.

“He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him, and I can’t,” said Kim.

Amid tears, Kim then added that she “feels like a failure” because she’s getting divorced for the third time. She was previously married at 19 to producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. In 2011 she wed NBA player Kris Humphries and filed for divorce after 72 days.

“I feel like a f*cking failure that it’s [my] third f*cking marriage,” she cries. “I feel like a f*cking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”





Damn, looks like Kim is really going through it.

Next week “Keeping Up” wraps after 20 seasons and Kim will be seen telling her mom Kris Jenner; “I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”





As previously reported Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after six years of marriage and four children.

What do YOU think about Kim’s Kanye divorce tears?