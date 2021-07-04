Bossip Video

For someone who covers Black athletes for a living, it doesn’t seem like Rachel Nichols is the biggest proponent of diversity–at least not when she doesn’t know she’s being recorded.

The NBA analyst is getting (rightfully) roasted all over Twitter today following a bombshell exposé by The New York Times, revealing some unsavory comments she made during the 2020 NBA finals.

It all started in July 2020, when Nichols was staying at the Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, where the NBA playoffs would take place. While confined to her room due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, she had a video camera with her so that she could continue appearing on ESPN shows.

Nichols was hoping to be selected for the hosting duties for ESPN’s pregame and postgame shows during the playoffs and finals–But, by the time she arrived in Florida, she was told by executives that Maria Taylor, a Black woman who hosts NBA Countdown, would be the one hosting coverage during the NBA finals. Rachel was clearly unhappy with not getting the job, and apparently, the only way she could rationalize a Black woman being selected instead was the network’s push for diversity. She went on to suggest Taylor didn’t deserve the job during a phone call with Adam Mendelsoh, the longtime adviser of LeBron James.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Nichols was talking to Mendelsohn to request an interview with James and his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, but she also took the opportunity to seek advice, saying she believed her bosses were advancing Taylor’s career at her expense.

“I just want them to go somewhere else — it’s in my contract, by the way; this job is in my contract in writing,” Nichols told Mendelsohn at the time.