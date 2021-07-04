Bossip Video

Now usually our favorite TV mom, Phylicia Rashad is off-limits but this time Ma Dukes brought the attention to herself.

Actress Phylicia Rashad, the new Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, has sent an apology letter to students and parents for her previous tweet about Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison.

“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence”.

She also tweeted that she plans on participating in training to further her knowledge on becoming an ally to sexual assault survivors.

Yto engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.”

This apology comes days after she went to social media to post her excitement and support for her onscreen Husband, Bill Cosby from The Cosby Show. She tweeted “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

She has since removed the tweet.

