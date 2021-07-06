Bossip Video

That other school had Nikole Hannah-Jones all the way twisted.

After the heated controversy surrounding Hannah-Jones tenure at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill the heralded journalist now has a much more culturally comfortable place to call home. Today, it was announced that Hannah-Jones will become a tenured faculty member at the esteemed Howard University at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. Her official title will be Knight Chair in Race and Journalism.

Oh, but there’s more. Also joining her will be author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English at the university’s College of Arts and Sciences Both Hannah-Jones and Coates are MacArthur Fellows.

“It is my pleasure to welcome to Howard two of today’s most respected and influential journalists,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, MD, MBA, President of Howard University.“At such a critical time for race relations in our country, it is vital that we understand the role of journalism in steering our national conversation and social progress. Not only must our newsrooms reflect the communities where they are reporting, but we need to infuse the profession with diverse talent. We are thrilled that Hannah-Jones and Coates will bring their insights and research to what is already a world-class, highly accomplished team of professors.

Along with these appointments comes a $20 million donation via the Knight, MacArthur, and Ford foundations. That money will go toward ensuring a high quality of education for future journalism students.

“I am so incredibly honored to be joining one of the most important and storied educational institutions in our country and to work alongside the illustrious faculty of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the brilliant students it draws in,” Hannah-Jones said. “One of my few regrets is that I did not attend Howard as an undergraduate, and so coming here to teach fulfills a dream I have long carried. I hope that the decision that Ta-Nehisi and I made to bring our talents to an HBCU will lead others to make a similar choice.

For those who have been resting blissfully under a rock, the 1619 Project authored in part by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the accompanying Critical Race Theory has been the source of Reublican ire for the better part of the year and subsequently lead UNC Chapel Hill to rescind their tenure offer. According to HuffPost, the board of trustees at Chapel Hill voted 9-4 in favor of offering tenure to Hannah-Jones. She said, “I’m good, love. Enjoy.”

Other journalist peers of Hannah-Jones are also singing the praises of the woman who told those snowflake-y, conservative, white men, effectively, to go to hell.

Faculty members at the Hussman School of Journalism at UNC released a statement via Medium and made it very clear where they stand on this issue.

While disappointed, we are not surprised. We support Ms. Hannah-Jones’s choice. The appalling treatment of one of our nation’s most-decorated journalists by her own alma mater was humiliating, inappropriate, and unjust. We will be frank: it was racist.

We’d like to congratulate both Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates on their new positions and a big middle finger to the good ol’ boys who attempted to stifle that sista.