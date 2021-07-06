Bossip Video

CHIKA is putting a party promoter on blast after booking her for an event, but declining to play any of her songs while she was there.

This whole saga started when a promoter hired the rapper to host a Black Pride event at a club in West Hollywood on Friday, July 2. Unfortunately, the event didn’t go as planned, with CHIKA accusing the promoter, Brandon Anthony, of some shady business practices on Twitter, which has made its way into something much bigger, involving Kehlani and Amiyah Scott.

On Saturday, July 3, CHIKA launched the first shot, sharing a tweet featuring several different photos: one being the original flyer with her face on it, and another being a screenshot of Anthony telling her to “grow tf up,” claiming he didn’t play any of her songs that night because people at the event “was not there to see yo a** anyway.”

“This is why I don’t f**k with the industry. Keep disrespecting me, it’s gonna get physical,” she wrote. “I’m from Alabama, b***h don’t play with me. Offered me 2k, no complimentary bottles, I paid $1600 for the tab, they didn’t play ONE song of mine, but played like 5 of guest’s (kehlani.)” She continued, clarifying, “Btw, this has nothing to do with lani. She isn’t responsible for d***riders. It’s the n***a running the event. He has now blocked me and limited his comments on both pages. I’d report it for fraud.”

Kehlani retweeted her call-out in support, saying the way the promoter treated CHIKA wasn’t cool.

“I came as a friend to support Chika, & one of the DJ’s. using her image, name and likeness for the face of the event while treating her like this during and after,” she wrote. “Me and all the homies stand with you Chi that wasn’t cool.”

As a commenter in the aforementioned screenshot pointed out, the promoter clearly thought people were there for CHIKA, otherwise…why book her for the event? Regardless, instead of apologizing or simply ignoring the situation after realizing he was wrong, Anthony decided to tweet multiple derogatory comments in CHIKA’s direction.

“My comments been limited before your comments,” he claimed. “So do your research. I don’t care about you. Never did. The club was packed before you stepped yo heavy ass in the building. We actually needed the space. So you didn’t have to show up.” He wrote. “One thing about me…I WILL REMAIN UNBOTHERED. Go in the study and get a number one hit. You lost your wallet and your mind.”

“One things about me is I never gave a f**k about you being there. It was because no one else cares who you are. So I gave you roses. Sorry you felt a thorn.”

CHIKA continued to fire back, writing, “One thing is nobody knows who the f**k you are and the fact that you CLAIM to not care about the person you USED to PROMOTE an event that’s YOURS screams, ‘I’m a fraud a** pu**y a**, woman abusing a** gremlin.’ That wasn’t the flex you thought it was, stupid.”

As if this whole exchange wasn’t bad enough on its own, it looks like CHIKA wasn’t the only one who felt disrespected by this promoter, with actress Amiyah Scott coming forward with allegations of her own.

She retweeted CHIKA’s initial tweet and added a story of her own, saying Anthony got physical with her to the point where she had to call the police.

“Clearly I wasn’t the only host disrespected last night,” she tweeted. “This man put his hands on me, tried to have me removed from the club then proceeded to bust into my hotel room & try to fight me. I had to call 911.”

“I’ve been processing this all day, I wasn’t going to say anything; I’m honestly at a lost for words,” she wrote. “I’m only speaking on it now because I definitely will not be at my event tonight and I’m sorry to those who were coming to see me.”

Following both of these horrific stories from Scott and CHIKA, LA Black Pride issued an apology–but neither artist was happy with the statement they read.

“This is performative bull***t. LA Black Pride still has me blocked but issued an “apology” to save face to the public,” CHIKA tweeted in response to the apology. “Brandon Anthony has not apologized, this page just wants you to think they’re taking accountability so you can forgive them & spend money on their events.”

Amiyah doubled down on CHIKA’s sentiments, emphasizing how disrespected she feels by the whole situation.

“I’ve never felt more disrespected in my entire life and every second that passes by I get more upset,” she wrote. “Apologizing to me would be taking accountability for something he can’t come back from. Ignoring me isn’t gonna change history. The lies, the continued disrespect. He’s not sorry.”

“There were only two women they needed to apologize to. i am blocked and the other isn’t even mentioned. but you’re still di**riding my friend cuz you don’t wanna f**k up future opportunities,” CHIKA continued. “I don’t wanna speak for her, but just know this wasn’t gonna save you.”

Kehlani, who LA Black Pride mentioned in the apology, replied, “idk why i was even mentioned.”