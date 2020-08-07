BOSSIPSounds: Chika Drops Jammin’ New Single “U Should” Ahead Of Her Netflix Debut With Jamie Foxx

We’re longtime fans of the always outspoken, wildly talented and transparent musician Chika. The 23-year-old rapper/musician signed to Warner Records has been actively using her platform to advocate inclusivity and it only helps that she creates some really incredible music. Today she released her latest single, “U Should.” It’s refreshing, melodic and overall jammin’. Check it out below:

We love it! Did you enjoy? If you like it you should definitely check out her EP Industry Games.

Chika posted on Instagram saying that the song should satisfy all the folks who are constantly commenting about how she reminds them of Lauryn Hill.

Do you agree with the Lauryn Hill comparisons?

It’s a busy time for Chika, who is also featured in Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Netflix film “Project Power” which drops next week on August 14.

Check out the trailer below:

That looks insane right?! We’re super excited for Chika, this is a huge platform for her. We love that she’s not afraid to try different things and is open to exploring all of her talents. 23-years-old is pretty young for an artist, but Chika is super mature and definitely in touch with her opinions and feelings.