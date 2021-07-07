Bossip Video

You cannot be serious right now…

As if Darnella Frazier hasn’t already suffered enough in the wake of her harrowingly historic recording of George Floyd’s murder, now this. According to CBS Minnesota, Frazier’s uncle, Leneal Frazier, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer during a high-speed chase. Early Tuesday morning at 12:30am, police were pursuing a man who was thought to be a suspect in a carjacking and robbery. Darnella Frazier took to Facebook to share the painful news:

The report states that Leneal Frazier was traveling westbound while the squad of police officers was chasing northbound. The photos of the wreckage give you a pretty gut-wrenching idea of what happened at the end of the 8-block pursuit. It appears that Frazier was killed on impact. The suspect in question got away scot-free.

“An officer observed the suspect vehicle in that area, attempted to pull it over and the vehicle, instead of pulling over, fled,” Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said.

The pursuit protocol in Minneapolis states that officers should not engage in a chase if poses “an unreasonable risk to the officer, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued.” Moreover, the policy only authorizes this type of pursuit it “a serious and violent felony or gross misdemeanor” has occurred by the suspect in question. At this time The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident to see if everything is on the up-and-up. Can’t say we have a whole of of faith in that regard but we’ll see what happens.

If you care to help the family during this devastating time, there is an official GoFundMe set up that Darnella linked to inside of her Facebook post.