Sha’Carri Richardson will miss the entire Tokyo Olympics after not being chosen for the U.S. relay team, but will make her return for the World Games in 2022.

This past week, Sha’Carri Richardson has been the topic of conversation everywhere due to news of her being suspended for a failed drug test for marijuana. The news sent social media into a frenzy and all of a sudden, everyone went from “marijana isn’t bad” to “the rules are the rules.”

When it comes to drug use in sports ,if it isn’t steroids, many in the sports community think it should be allowed. The people who never competed at her level have the wildest opinions and want to condemn her for something they probably do in their free time, too.

When the news broke, we knew she would miss the 100m race, but there was still hope for the relay team. Unfortunately, last night, we learned she was not selected for the relay team and will miss the Olympics in its entirety.

While she will miss the Olympics, Sha’Carri is set to dominate the World Games that takes place in July 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. In the big scheme of things this is just a minor setback setting her up for a major comeback. During this time, she’s receiving support from celebrities all over.

Even Rihanna had words of encouragement for Richardson, stating, “Everything happens for a reason.” You can watch Rihanna discuss in detail below and don’t forget to buy your tickets to the World Game here to see her return.