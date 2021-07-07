Bossip Video

Sierra Gates opened up to Instagram last night to clear the air about her past relationship. After the first episode from the new season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” aired earlier this week, fans speculated about the demise of her engagement to BK Brasco after he claimed she has cheated on the show.

Ina post, Sierra clarified it was BK who actually caused her a lot of heartache, writing:

“I really want to be off this topic because a lot of you guys don’t realize this is my REAL life. This 43 year old man used me for money, and I was the only one giving to the relationship monetarily. For people to call me a liar is crazy when there’s so much I’m not saying.”

Sierra added that she’s moved on and is happy with “her equal.”

I’ve moved on with a guy that’s my equal! #Period Bk caught me at a very sensitive time of my life I was going through a divorce of a marriage of 8 years! This is the last thing I’m saying because it’s positive vibes over here, cut it out.

Lately, Sierra Gates is booed up with a new man, Eric Whitehead. Eric, who works as an entrepreneur like Sierra owns a luxury car business. The couple has been hanging steady since Sierra called off her engagement in December 2020 and it looks like things are pretty serious.

Sierra frequently shares photos of her and Eric together who recently took her on a trip to Dubai.

“Being with your equal is so important, thanks for making me smile every day,” she wrote with a heart and prayer hands emoji. “Thank God I decided NOT to settle!”

BK Brasco has not yet commented on Sierra’s post, instead, he shared a photo of him and an unknown woman, stating “my beach is better.”