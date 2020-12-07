Bossip Video

Good for these two love birds!

Fans of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” are familiar with Sierra and BK Brasco who shared the humble (and rocky) beginnings of their love story together in front of reality tv cameras — now they’re taking their commitment to new heights! BK Brasco proposed to his boo Sierra yesterday and she said YES!

The beauty entrepreneur showed off her pretty new rock on camera, sharing the news with fans.

Sierra, now-divorced from her first husband, was dealing with heartache after splitting from her spouse Shooter, who she has two kids with, when she and BK met a few years ago. When they first started dating, Sierra was slow to trust Brasco after her friend Karlie Redd went digging for dirt on him and discovered that he was seeing a stripper named Amber Priddy at the same time as her was seeing Sierra.

Priddy told Sierra on camera that Brasco wasn’t claiming her and only referring to her as his best friend. Besides lying about their relationship, he was also cheating.

Not to be painted as a “saint”, Sierra did her own dirt later in their up-and-down relationship.

Last season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”, Brasco showed up to Sierra’s daughter’s 15th birthday party with printed out text messages that Sierra sent to other men with a condom all wrapped up in a gift bag. Apparently she was acting like a single woman as the estranged couple had some trust issues at the time.

Fast forward to now, Sierra and BK Brasco are ready for the next step despite whatever life throws at them! Congratulations to them!