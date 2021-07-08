Bossip Video

50 Cent is branching out again in both television and film, this time for a hip-hop competition series for ABC networks titled Unrapped.

When it comes to TV and film, 50 Cent has been in his bag and dominating the industry in a way no one saw coming. From Power to its many spin-offs, to Life and Oath 50 is all in when it comes to producing. He arguably has one of the most anticipated series with Black Mafia Family, which will tell the unfiltered story of Big Meech. At this point, he has so many shows, it’s puzzling how he can keep it all together and make his deadlines.

But still, right when you thought his plate was overflowing with commitments, Deadline is reporting 50 has another show in the works that will be different from his scripted projects.

The show is hip-hop talent format where celebrity contestants, coached by iconic hip-hop mentors, go head-to-head in rap battles until a king or queen is crowned. Casting is underway. G-Unit Film & Television is producing with SFO Entertainment and Jackson will exec produce with Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne and Matt Feige. Unrapped is the latest TV project for the prolific musician-turned producer. In addition to the Power universe on Starz, Jackson has Black Mafia Family for Starz; is developing Let Me Hear a Rhyme, based on the novel by Tiffany Jackson, for Peacock; and has a straight-to-series order for true crime anthology series Confessions of a Crime Queen for Discovery+.

Unrapped will be a promising new addition to 50’s resume and catalog and already sounds like a hit. With the amount of content stacking up for 50, it’s only a matter of time before he has his own streaming service. 50 has reinvented himself and is showing no signs of slowing down and to be honest, nobody really wants him to with his track record of TV greatness.