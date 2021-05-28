Bossip Video

Fifty is actually SCHWEET, but his girlfriend…not so much.

UPDATE: Since this article was originally written, Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines (50’s girlfriend) has responded further to Vivica who shared a throwback photo of her and 50 together — see it HERE. The model took shots at the actress, 30 years her senior, mentioning “menopause.”

____End of update___

50 Cent has responded to Vivica A. Fox’s comments on their past relationship and he was much nicer than we thought he’d be. Surprisingly it was his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines who was a little sour.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Vivica, 56 spoke briefly about the rise and fall of her relationship with 45-year-old 50 Cent, shedding some light on what ultimately caused them to part ways. The actress, who began dating the rapper in 2003 said not keeping their relationship private for longer is what “killed” their chemistry, but admitted she still admires how they loved each other years later.

“He’s such a gentleman, he’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will. What killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day. He was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”





Play



Of course, Vivica’s positive comments about 50 made their way around the net and his girlfriend Jamira aka Cuban Link added her 2- cents and BOY was she snarky. Under a clip of Viv speaking positively on 50 shared to The Shade Room, Cuban wrote “aww” adding the violin emoji.

YIKES.

Of course, news of Haines’ petty keyboard warrior antics made its way back to Vivica and the “Soul Food” actress didn’t hesitate on clearing up a few things in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji],” Vivica wrote. “Now @_Cuban_Link what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo dont get nervous! Im good!”

Fortunately, 50 wasn’t as frigid as his chick in response to Vivica’s revelation. In a recent interview with Kris Kaylin, 50 Cent actually addressed Vivica’s comment that he is the love of her life, answering pleasantly.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that. At the time that we actually interacted with each other, we weren’t conscious of everything else that was going on.”

50 went on to say that there were simply too many people involved in their relationship, suggesting it may have had a better chance at surviving had it remained private.

“It got so uncomfortable with everybody else,” he said. When you gettin’ pushed and pulled in different directions, without it even being her decision. Her publicist would say, ‘do this,’ this person [would say] ‘do this.’ And then you go, ‘All right, this is not the right thing.’”

50 also confirmed Vivica’s claim that he was going to propose to her with a 12-carat ring and turned the jewelry into earrings after he became upset with her.

You can press play and hear Fifty’s whole response below.

Now, this isn’t the first time that Fox has gushed about her passionate relationship with the Power executive producer. Back in 2017, Fox spoke to Wendy Williams about how she and 50 spent years reconciling issues that they had with one another in the past.

“Someone has to be the bigger person and so I walked over to him, and we sat, I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that,” she said at the time.

Vivica continued:

“Listen, I know you guys don’t know it, but I will always have love for him. As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said that he was literally like my true love… I hated to have to beef with him.”





Play



Jamira Haines and 50 have been going strong since 2019. Do YOU think she should be worried about Vivica revealing her man is the love of her life?