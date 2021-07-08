Bossip Video

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kalya Nicole caused an uproar on Twitter, with fans assuming the baller doesn’t support his lady financially.

The chatter over whether or not Kelsey supplied Kayla with extra spending dollars started after Kayla seemingly complained about not being able to afford designer clothing on an Instagram story post. In the now-deleted posts, Kayla revealed that she barely could afford shopping at Zara, according to Twitter. And in several subsequent videos, she further questioned how Instagram influencers were able to afford so many designer items without going broke.

Responses included sugar daddies, resold items and credit cards used for tax writeoffs.

The topic sparked so much controversy because people assumed that Travis Kelce, who signed a $57 million deal with the NFL in 2020, was being cheap with his girlfriend Kayla who he’s been seriously dating for several years now. It appeared to critics as if Kayla was still living in a “struggle” while her man is literally a wealthy baller. That’s when Kayla clapped back on Twitter.

“Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie. Y’all concern is beneath me.”

Kayla’s clap back ignited the conversation even more, with people chiming in with concern for her. Is Travis really stingy with his riches? According to him, far from it and he took to Twitter to clarify:

“Y’all crazy if you don’t think I’m lookin out for my baby girl…. She’s independent…. best believe she straight.”

Afterward, he deleted the Tweet seemingly because the conversation got out of hand with people insulting the way he spoke but, today he reshared it.

Scroll down to read some of the reactions to the accusations that Kayla is financially”struggling” in her relationship.

