Travis & Kayla forever!

Champion Chief Travis Kelce finally recovered his super stunner bae Kayla Nicole after fumbling her away and opening the floodgates into her overflowing DMs.

“Somebody’s off the naughty list…😂 jk Hope you all had a very merry Christmas, and have a joy filled new year. ❤️,” she captioned in their swoon-worthy Christmas photo.

Months ago, fans noticed that she unfollowed the superstar baller on IG and deleted all their pics together which, if you speak celebrity, means it’s a wrap.

Kayla and Kelce first made headlines back in 2017 when they were spotted together at former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s wedding.

She later admitted that the two met on Instagram after running up in each others’ DMs.

“He Insta stalked me, “I dmd him. The end,” she revealed.

Before meeting Kayla, Kelce famously tried to find love on the reality show “Catching Kelce” but caught Kayla instead.

For months, Kayla applied pressure with a series of glorious thirst traps as one of the baddest Savage x Fenty ambassadors in the gram.

It was only a matter of time before ‘ole Travvy Trav tried to win her back while making NFL history as the first tight end with multiple 100+ catch seasons.

Right now, he’s BALLIN’ with 1,400 receiving yards in an MVP season that we’re sure has something to do with Kayla being back in his life.

How are you feeling about Trav and Kayla getting back together? Are they the hottest swirly couple in Hollyweird? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Travis & Kayla being back boo’d up on the flip.