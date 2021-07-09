Bossip Video

In #BlackGirlMagic news…

As celebs continue to flood the French Riviera for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, a certain French model is turning heads and serially sizzling red carpets.

Didi Stone Olomide is continuing to be a style standout during the festival that reviews new films across the globe. Didi first caught our eyes at the premiere of “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) where she rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Louboutin shoes, and dripped in diamonds.

Later, she walked the “Stillwater” red carpet while rocking an elegant afro and a baby pink gown.

Didi who’s the daughter of Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé is actually attending Cannes as L’Oréal Paris’ “égérie” which translates to “muse.” The model was announced as an ambassador for the brand in September 2020 and her famed father excitedly shared the news on Instagram.

Didi recently recapped her Cannes carpet eviscerations via Instagram writing;

“I’m lost for words. What else to say aside from thank you ? So many people to thank. First, I want thank God for blessing me. When God blesses, he always does it beyond our expectations! A big thanks to my @lorealparis family for giving me the opportunity to represent them here at the @festivaldecannes as their égérie! Honestly I’m honored. And of course, @jeanpaulgaultier for this incredible dress.

@louboutinworld for the dream shoes.

@djulajewelry for the diamonds.

@adjinaya for the make up and @shine.hb for the hair.

It’s also worth noting that we’re LATE to the party because Didi’s BEEN fly. Here’s the style standout previously attending an event for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty…

and here’s the baddie casually slaying in everyday life.

So stunning!

What do YOU think about Didi Stone Olomide casually chewing up Cannes?