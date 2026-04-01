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Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill During Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Her Hairstylist Kellon Deryck Solicits Prayers

Published on March 31, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, exiting the show mid-production.

Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, along with an eyewitness account from The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa, who was present for the performance.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her representative Didier Morais told the Hollywood Reporter. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

The Grammy-winning rapper had been performing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut last week in the role of Harold Zidler. The casting marked a historic moment for the long-running musical, as Megan became the first woman to take on the role.

Her hairstylist and close friend Kellon Deryck also confirmed the hospitalization in a post shared to X, writing,

“Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital 🙏.”

This story is still developing…

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