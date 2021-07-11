Bossip Video

Ari Fletcher sure knows how to have a good time.

The IG model celebrated her birthday at Allure Gentleman’s Club in Atlanta on Saturday night, throwing an “Ari’s Players Club” themed party complete with strippers, custom cars, and all of the people she loves.

She also rocked a custom barely-there bodysuit created by Shane Justin.

The birthday bash was thrown by Hannah Kang of MBP events, who posted some footage from the night onto their Instagram page, letting fans in on the festivities.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without a gift from her other half, Moneybagg Yo, who gifted his girl a black matte Rolls Royce with some pink detailing, really making the car one-of-a-kind.

“He go crazy every time 🥺 Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond!” she wrote in her caption. “WTF 💕💕🥳🥳🥳 @moneybaggyo You the f***ing GOAT!”

Unsurprisingly, that Rolls Royce–which is reportedly valued at $330,000 –wasn’t the only extravagant gift Ari got for her birthday. She also posted a video of her best friend, Arrogant Tae, gifting her with an iced-out chain.

“And y’all know my best friend don’t f***ing play about me 🔥🔥🔥 I love it!!!!! @arrogant_tae123 I love you! 💗” she wrote under a video of him presenting her with the blinding piece of jewelry.

While Ari was clearly too bust celebrating to post on Instagram, Tae has us covered, letting us get a glimpse at Fletcher’s barely-there bedazzled outfit only she could pull off.

It’s safe to say the night was a big success.

Happy Birthday, Ari!