Drake’s new alleged girlfriend Johanna Leia has the girls and guys flustered on Twitter.

Conversations surrounding Aubrey’s new boo’s body are causing a plastic surgery debate online. The chatter first sparked after the “Certified Lover Boy” rapper was seen dining privately at Dodgers Stadium with Johanna with a butler and full bar right on the field. The extravagant set up caused a frenzy, with people shocked at news of Drake and Johanna being officially linked together.

Previously, fans suspected Drake had eyes for the stunner, who is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey after the rapper was seen attending a number of his games with Johanna seated beside him.

Some Drake fans praised the rapper for finding happiness, pointing out Johanna’s copious curves from her Instagram photos. Unfortunately, the praise soon spiraled into a discussion about plastic surgery and Drake’s history of dating knifed-up women.

Let’s just say, the conversation about Johanna’s body got RUDE. Scroll down to see some of the tweets.

It appeared that people were bothered at Drake going for the same “type” of lady. The rapper is known for being involved with a variety of curvy ladies from naturally fine Bria Myles, to the thickalicious mother of his son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux.

“Drake know he a sucka for white b*tches shaped like a house key,” one twitter use wrote sparking hundreds of reactions. Another woman on Twitter added to the conversation , “do men not see what I’m seeing?” laughing directly at Johanna’s photo.

Hundred of disparaging tweets were sent body shaming Johanna as a few thoughtful folks called out the ashiness. They defended the mother, who has a teenage son with lots of media attention on him right now, while asking folks why they cared so much to pick her apart.

“I [don’t] like how y’all body shaming her just cuz Drake like her,” someone one tweeted in her defense. Another person made the point that there are plenty of men who are attracted to Johanna’s body, so why are the men and women who aren’t worried about it? Shouldn’t they be focused on their “regular” bodies and the people who love them?

It’s an interesting discussion to say the least. What are your thoughts on this conversation?