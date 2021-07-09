Bossip Video

Drake gets spotted by an ABC7 news helicopter on a private date with the mother of Sierra Canyon High School’s star player Amari Bailey.

Drake’s upcoming album is titled Certified Lover Boy and the name couldn’t be more fitting. Drake has always been known as a ladies’ man and someone who always treats the ladies like queens. Furthermore, no one is safe if he set his sight on your lady just issue her the hall pass and when it’s over just act like it never happened.

Recently the internet detectives started alleging that Drake was cuddling up with Sierra Canyon star Amari Bailey’s mother Johanna Leia.

When the rumors started there wasn’t much evidence besides the fact they were in the same building. For what it’s worth, her son Amari plays on the team alongside Lebron James’ son Bronny and Drake always attends Bronny’s games at least once a season.





Play



It was a game a few days later that caused the rumors to heat up as Drake could be seen sitting right next to Johanna at the Sierra Canyon game and ordering them drinks during the game. How he ordered drinks during a high school basketball game is beyond us but it’s Drake and that’s the dapper stuff we expect from him

. He even had his son Adonis and Michael B Jordan as his wingmen for the occasion which is an elite team that’s melting hearts anywhere they go. Sierra Canyon would go on to lose that game and a clip of Amari crying to Drake after the loss would send internet detectives into full conspiracy theory mode claiming Drake was a full-fledged stepfather at this point. You can see the video of Drake giving him words of encouragement after the loss below.

Later on that night, Drake would post a picture of him and Amari out enjoying themselves after the big loss showing that no matter what is actually going on Drake is in full support of the kid and is there for him during his darkest time. It also shows their bond is indeed deeper than just showing up to a game to peep the hottest talent in Valley.

Would Drake be doing all of this to get close to his mom Johanna?

We don’t know but we wouldn’t blame him and last night we got a random confirmation that Drake and his mom are indeed getting cozy together.

ABC7 Los Angeles had its news helicopter doing its nightly routine when they passed Dodger stadium and spotted only three people at the venue after hours.

The news crew spotted Drake sitting at third base with Johanna enjoying a private romantic meal together in the empty stadium which we have to admit is a super sweet and bossed-up date idea.

For his Artist of the Decade award, Drake rented out Sofi Stadium in Oakland for his family and friends, so doing this for a date shows he’s not playing any games when it comes to Miss Johanna.

Drake was caught in 4K by the local news with one of the finest women in the game so we are sure he isn’t too pressed about that. Maybe the Certified Lover Boy is ready to retire his jersey and settle down officially.

While on his date, Drake was still active on Instagram and playfully shot his shot at rapper BIA who was with Nicki promoting their new single.

If he is truly settling down we have to give him his props, he made an elite pick as if he channeled the spirit of Nick Saban when he was scouting.