When it comes to snagging big features in the music industry, it really is all about being in the right place at the wrong time–or in this case, the wrong place at the right time.

Following the recent release of his latest single, “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” featuring Big Sean, up-and-coming star Yung Bleu stopped by Power 106 L.A. to talk about his forthcoming debut album Moon Boy, which is set to release next week, July 23.

During their conversation, the rapper revealed how his collaboration with Big Sean came about, revealing that the whole thing only happened because of an accident on the “Body Language” rapper’s behalf.

“Everybody I worked with on this project was real natural. Big Sean, he made the mistake of walking in the wrong studio session at Westlake. He was like, ‘Oh Bleu, what’s up?’ Let’s get a record in,” the Alabama native told the radio station. And from there, it was history.

Footage from the recording process recently emerged, which shows Big Sean acknowledging that very coincidence. In the clip, the Detroit rapper expresses his gratitude for the situation, saying, “I’m glad I accidentally walked in this bitch to meet you, bro…That was meant to happen.”

Check out the full interview down below to hear about that situation and more about Yung Bleu.