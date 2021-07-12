Bossip Video

A viral clip of Wendy Williams being oddly disconnected while delivering tragic news on her daytime talk show made headlines last week. Viewers were disgusted with her inappropriate commentary regarding 19-year-old TikTok star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller’s death — and now Swavy’s mother has spoken out.

Swavy’s grieving mom Chanelle Clark spoke with CBS Philly about her son’s sudden loss of life and how she felt defensive about Wendy’s “disrespectful” coverage of the story. Ms. Clark added that she’s especially hurt because she witnessed her son’s murder.

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark told CBS Philly. “I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that,” Clark added. “Y’all don’t know what I’m going through.”

Swavy’s family is still seeking justice following the tragedy that took place last Monday around 11 a.m. in Wilmington, Delaware.

