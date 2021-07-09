Bossip Video

This might be a bold statement considering the person, but Wendy Williams has sparked some of the most outrage she’s seen in her career this week. During her Hot Topics segment, Wendy insensitively ripped a young TikTok star known as Swavy for having millions of followers before callously mentioning that he passed away. A viral clip of the segment has surfaced and people want Wendy canceled.

The talk show host asked her viewers at the beginning of the segment to clap if they’ve ever heard of TikTok star Swavy. The entire introduction seemed like Wendy had something interesting or funny to share about the star at first, and then the conversation took so many twists and turns before she nosedived right into the news of Swavy’s death. The awkward moment left her audience unsure about how to react and things were so silent afterward that you could hear a pin drop.

19-year-old Swavy, whose given name was Matima Miller, was tragically shot and killed in Delaware over the weekend according to Insider. Miller went by the handle @babyface.s on his TikTok which now has over 2.5 million followers and 98.4 million likes. Wendy’s insensitive regard to Miller’s passing feels even more outrageous once you realize she knows exactly what she’s about to say, as does her producer, Norman.

Hit play to see the clip.

People were in disbelief over Wendy’s demeanor and calling for her cancellation. The conversation over the disgraceful viral moment went from “OMG I can’t believe this” to “Wendy is known for being this vile since radio and she needs to be fired.”

Scroll down to see some reactions, can you really blame them???

What are YOUR thoughts on this?