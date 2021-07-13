Bossip Video

DJ Akademiks reveals Lil Durk’s house was raided by Atlanta authorities after a shooting happened nearby the neighborhood.

Regardless of how you feel about Ak, he is entertaining and anything he says on his stream he stands on, which numerous others would never do.

On one of his latest streams, Akademiks broke a story involving Lil Durk. Ak alleged that the rapper’s Atlanta home was raided by authorities and said the information allegedly came directly from the sources closest to the situation, his neighbors. With Ak being a top source in the Twitch game, news finds its way to him even if he isn’t particularly looking for it. Durk’s neighborhood is allegedly a gated community so whoever revealed this information was close enough to grab a few details.

In a video uploaded Monday, DJ alleged that there was a shooting near the rapper’s home but luckily no one was hurt.

“Lil Durk’s house in Atlanta had heavy police presence and it was possibly raided due to an investigation into a shooting and other crimes,” said Akademiks. “They said there was an alleged shooting by where he lived at—by the way this whole thing to be fair, they say since it happened close to his house, they called him the victim. His neighbors, his HOA association, people that live in that neighborhood have reported it to me. “

Details are skimpy and it’s unclear if police believe the rapper was being targeted. Many now believe the police raided the house to see if any guns were inside but didn’t make any arrests.

Just last month Lil Durk’s brother OTF DThang was shot and killed outside of a Chicago nightclub.

While more details will surely surface, you can listen to Ak break down what was allegedly revealed to him by the neighbors below.