Rapper KTS Dre was the victim of an ambush-style attack that resulted in him being shot 64 times just moments after being released from Chicago’s Cooke County jail.

Chicago has always been known for its violent crimes. After every holiday and joyous celebration, the first news report is almost always how many murders the city had during the holiday weekend. Gun violence has always been depicted in Chicago’s rap music and the pictures the artists paint still do not compare to the actual news reports that we see out of Chicago daily.

Unfortunately, the latest headline to come out of the city may just be the craziest one yet.

According to WGN TV, Chicago rapper KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was ambushed with gunfire seconds after he walked out of Cook County jail. The shooting came after the rapper’s fiancee posted $5,000 bail and an elderly woman was struck in the melee.

A man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said. The shooting Saturday night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Various media outlets report that Sylvester was a local rapper named ‘KTS Dre.’ Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said. Following Saturday night’s shooting, the suspects re-entered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said. A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

It’s one thing to have beef in the streets, but for someone to have enough hostility to catch you the second you become a free man is another type of evil. Not only was Dre killed but the 60-year-old woman walking with him could have lost her life in the senseless shooting. Hopefully, police can figure out who committed this act to show they have some control over their own property.