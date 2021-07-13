Bossip Video

If there’s one thing we all know–and love–about Doja Cat, it’s the fact that she’s not afraid to laugh at herself.

The “Kiss Me More” singer performed at E11EVEN in Miami over the weekend, and due to some enthusiastic movements on stage, she ended up taking a pretty serious tumble in front of the whole crowd. But Doja, like the professional she is, got up after her spill and immediately continued the head-banging she was doing while she fell, knowing exactly how to recover from the embarrassing moment.

Unsurprisingly, the footage of Doja Cat falling made its way onto the internet immediately, though most of the fans in the comments of these clips were praising the star for her quick recovery. Plus, everyone who performs for a living has fallen during a concert, so it’s really nothing to be shy over.

In an even more Doja move, the singer took to Twitter following her performance to ask her followers to send her footage of the fall, which resulted in a good old fashioned roasting session.

“Somebody send me the video of me falling last night. Post in thread below thank u,” she wrote.” Of course, her fans obliged, adding a little spice to their commentary as they sent the video her way.

“u could make a beat out of this,” someone said of her fall, attaching a video that loops it over and over.

Another fan compared her slip to something completely unexpected, writing, “are u good like did u hit anything cus u fell like a pencil.”

Doja Cat clearly thought that tweet was hilarious, writing back, “APENCIL UFGJGDDNKHFVJJFFGB HELP.”

In the end, this fall provided some much-needed laughter for both Doja and her fans…and, probably, a huge bruise. She really did hit the floor hard.