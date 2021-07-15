Bossip Video

A new series starring, created, and produced by Black men is coming to Bounce TV.

“Johnson” produced by Cedric the Entertainer stars the show’s creator/ showrunner Deji Laray (Bosch, Greenleaf), the show’s producer/showrunner Thomas Q. Jones (P. Valley, Luke Cage), D.L. Hughley, Philip Smithey (Switched At Birth, The Rookie), and Derrex Brady (NCIS, First).

Eric C. Rhone and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers on the series as well.

Centered around life-long best friends portrayed by Laray [Greg], Jones[Omar], Smithey, [Keith], and Brady [Jarvis], the dramedy focuses on the bond between the group of men who share the same last name and similar experiences as modern-day Black men in America.

Despite their similarities, the Johnsons are all different and will show viewers the complexities of Black men as they dramatically, humorously and at times haphazardly trudge through divorce, interracial love, sexuality, finances, manhood, and more.

“Johnson” also explores what happens when there’s beef brewing in friendships, the dos, and don’ts of the bro code, cancel culture, how Black men cope with breakups and ultimately the unique brotherly bond exclusive to Black men.

It’s a funny, smart and playful watch peppered with melanin magic.

If you’re an ATLien you’ll especially appreciate the show considering that it was shot in Black Hollywood and features several landmarks while integrating the city’s culture into the storylines.

Both LaRay and Jones hope viewers and especially women can gain insight into the intricacies of Black men.

“Black people are not monolithic and we as Black men can be very complex. We want to peel back those layers on the show and give women an inside look at why men do and say the things we do,” said LaRay. “While our lead characters are specifically speaking from the Black man’s point of view, they truly represent all men. Our goal is for men and women to have a better understanding of each other when they watch the show.” Added Jones, “We created this series because we weren’t seeing anything like it on television. Insecure and Sex and the City and other shows capture the beautiful essence of friendship among women, but it’s harder to distill that for men.”

Check out the trailer for “Johnson below.”



