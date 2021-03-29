Bossip Video

“When I became Reverend, I took an oath to protect this place by any means necessary…”

There are some sanctifiedly shady shenanigans afoot in a new Bounce TV movie.

“Faith Heist” will tell the story of a charismatic Monroe Baptist Church preacher who does a devilish deed with good intentions. When the man of God finds his church in financial ruin after being swindled by a shady financial advisor, he goes to extreme measures and rallies members of his congregation to pull off a heist. The unholy heist isn’t an act of greed and the Pastor thinks it’s the only way they can get back their Christianly coins and save the church before it’s too late.

The Pastor enlists “The Master Mind” to plan out the heist, “The Distraction” to keep security occupied, “The Hacker” to crack codes and disable security cameras, “The Getaway Driver” to give them a smooth and speedy exit, “The Gymnast” who can avoid laser sensors and “The Utility Guy” who can craft tools to make the heist a success.

The movie stars Jonathan Langdon as the Pastor as well as Dalmar Abuzeid, Sagine Sémajuste, Steve Lund, Leah Doz, and Aaron Poole.

It takes a church to get back the faith, “Faith Heist” premieres Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9/8c.

Will YOU be watching???

Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, is seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and the web via BounceTV.com Brown Sugar are available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android TV, Windows/Xbox, Android, and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.