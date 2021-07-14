Bossip Video

DaBaby is responding to all of the hate he’s been getting online over his decision to teach some young kids selling candy a lesson.

It all started when the rapper crossed paths with a few kids selling candy during his time in New York City for the ESPYs. The boys wanted to make some quick cash, so instead of trying to sell their product individually, they told DaBaby that they would sell him their entire boxes of candy for $200.

Unfortunately, once DaBaby learned that the candy was going to $2 a piece and doing some bit of math, he felt like he was being finessed–so he decided to teach the kids a lesson instead of blessing them with some money. The Carolina native gave them just $4 for a few items and posted about the encounter to his Instagram Story.

Now, following all the backlash over this encounter online,, DaBaby decided to sit down with Complex News to explain why he didn’t want to give the boys more money.

“Anytime I buy something from somebody else in there I buy the whole thing,” he told the outlet. “Especially when it’s kids. I give them the opportunity, just make it make sense why you want $200 for this. You tell me, ‘Man, I usually charge somebody this for the whole box. I’m just gon’ charge you $2 all the way down.’ I’da looked at him, gave him a thousand dollars.”

And although he may not have handed over the money the kids were hoping for, DaBaby said he respected their hustle regardless.

“I ain’t cuss ’em out and this and that,” he continued. “I gave them knowledge and bought one piece of candy from each of them and closed the door.”

Check out more of what DaBaby had to say down below: