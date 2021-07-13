Bossip Video

DaBaby is catching some heat online, once again, following a video of him trying to teach some kids a lesson instead of blessing them with a donation.

DaBaby is rarely in the headlines anymore for positive stories, and unfortunately, this latest situation is no different.

The North Carolina native was captured in a video over the weekend reprimanding some kids selling candy, claiming they were overcharging for the sweets, and now, that very video has his name trending on Twitter. While some are defending his actions and the lesson he tried to teach the children, others think he handled the situation incorrectly, embarrassing the kids online and seemingly spending exorbitant amounts of money on any and everything but giving back.

As he shared the video to his Instagram Story on Sunday, DaBaby apparently wanted to teach the kids a lesson in business ethics after they tried to charge him $200 for a box of Gushers. The boys told the entertainer that their rate was $2 for each individual bag of candy, which caused DaBaby to point out that the boxes only contained 34 bags, giving them a quick tutorial.

“What’s 34 multiplied by two, my boy?” he presses them. “It ain’t $200! It’s not even $100. It’s $68.”

After that, he continued to embarrass the kids, giving them even less than $2 per bag of candy.

“You gotta use your head, you tried to play me,” he says after giving each kid just $2 in exchange for three bags of candy — $1 each for two bags of Gushers and $2 for one bag of Skittles. “I was gonna bless you anyway. You would have gotten the $200 but now you got $2. Y’all be good.”

This situation has social media completely split, with some appreciating the lesson DaBaby tried to teach and others who think he should have given them the $200 anyway, since he can clearly afford it.

Whatever your opinion, most people agree that him posting the encounter online was a little too much, posting those young kids on a huge platform just to put them on blast. A lesson is one thing, but it probably didn’t need to be taught in front of millions of people.