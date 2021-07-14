Bossip Video

Yesterday we reported on the viral video that has taken the internet by storm. A woefully white woman named Abigail Elphick was captured on video attacking a Black woman named Ijeoma Ukenta. Upon realizing that her behavior was being documented for the masses, Elphick immediately began trying to win an EGOT by performing a series of mayo-based acts that center her as the victim of a heinous crime.

As usual, there was social media backlash and calls for her to be fired from her teacher’s aide job at a nearby school. No word on if she is still gainfully employed by said institution but we’re sure that news will break soon enough. However, after hours of trending, Victoria’s Secret finally acknowledged the event and vowed to take action:

“Associate and Customer safety is our top priority, and we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. The video taken in our store is unsettling and we have initiated a full investigation. Our associates followed our protocols and immediately called our Emergency Operations Center as well as mall security for support during the altercation between our customers. We are dedicated to continuing this critical conversation and demonstrating our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our actions and our words.”

For her part, Ms. Ukenta understands that she may be in for a legal battle with this WASP-y can of White Claw and has started a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for a lawyer. Her goal was $20,000 at the time of this writing she is sitting on $77,181. If you feel inclined to put a lil’ more on top of that, hit the link HERE.

We need to see the Karen’s mugshot. We would ask how she was able to get away with such an attack but we all know the answer to that question. White.