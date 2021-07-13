Bossip Video

Savages. All of ’em.

Just like anything else in life, there are levels to being a Karen. All of them are despicable and nasty, but some are sufficiently more egregious than others. The Karen in this story is a 10. A gold medal Karen. The Karen-weight champion of the world. The Grand Wizard of KKKarening. A real piece of work.

Karen’s name is Abigail Elphick and according to Meawww.com, she is a 20-something-year-old teacher’s aide in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Recently, the Karen was shopping at Victoria’s Secret at Short Hills mall when she viciously accosted a Black woman named Ijeoma Ukenta. Ukenta recorded their violent interaction and captured Elphick physically attacking her near the register.

Woman, get yo punk a** up off the ground and stop all this cotdamn carrying on. Hell is wrong with you? All this shrieking and screaming makes it seem like the kids you help teach are better behaved than you are.

Upon filing a police report, Ukenta read exactly what the officers wrote in the official record and during their interview with the Karen, we fully admitted to being in the wrong. However, according to AllHipHop, she also lied saying that Ukenta’s filming caused her to have a panic attack and fake faint. She also claimed that she act out because she was afraid of losing her job and her apartment.

“Miss Elphick seemed to acknowledge that she was wrong, saying she was concerned about losing her job and apartment if the video posted online. She was having a panic attack about the videotaping. I advised her that Miss Ukenta has a right to videotape. I asked her several times if she was alright and if she needed an ambulance. And she declined repeatedly. She kept expressing her concern about her job and apartment…”

They gotta charge this broad with a variety of crimes. She should face a charge for every color of Vicky’s panties that exist.