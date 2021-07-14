Bossip Video

The two men arrested in connection with the death of Christine Englehardt could face charges of homicide. As previously reported, back in March, Christine, 24, traveled to Miami alone for a vacay and was found dead and semi-nude at the Albion Hotel.

Authorities arrested two men Greensboro, North Carolina men, Evoire Collier, 21 (L), and Dorian Taylor, 24 (R), for allegedly drugging her, sexually assaulting her, and using her credit cards.

Police said that Christine, a restaurant worker, was reportedly given a “green pill” by the men. Collier confessed that he witnessed Taylor, his college roommate, give the pill that he believed to be Percocet to Christine before they were seen entering the hotel with the staggering woman around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Now authorities believe that the “green pill” actually contained fentanyl and the two men could face upgraded homicide charges.

The two men were originally only facing charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft, and the fraudulent use of a credit card. NBC Miami reports that an alarming Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s report could change that.

The report released Monday lists Englehardt’s cause of death as “prone positioning while under the influence of Fentanyl and Ethanol.” With that, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is now investigating homicide charges.

According to the report, the men gave Englehardt a green pill resembling oxycodone, and after they were arrested, officers confiscated two green pills from them. A portion of a pill was submitted for testing and disclosed the presence of Fentanyl, the report said. “Although the concentration of fentanyl detected is fatal, a component of positional asphyxia, with her face pressed down into soft bedding as a result of physical restraint and/or chemical impairment to facilitate sexual assault, cannot be excluded,” the report said.





SMH, just sad all around. R.IP. to Christine Englehardt.