Bossip Video

Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, has just spoken out for the first time after she and her husband were targeted in an overnight attack.

The First Lady of Haiti posted an audio recording to Twitter this week, in which she expressed how thankful she was to be alive while also mourning the loss of her husband.

“I am alive, thanks to God,” Martine said, according to a translation by France 24. “I am alive but I have lost my husband.”

She went on to thank the team at the hospital who helped her make it through such a tough time, also posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed as she recovers.

“Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time,” Moïse wrote. “With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Details surrounding the assassination are still developing, but Haitian authorities say Martine and Jovenel were attacked in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of the morning last Wednesday by a group of 28 men whom police insist were foreign mercenaries. At least four of the suspects were killed, and according to The New York Times, some two dozen have been arrested as of Sunday.

A Florida-based doctor, who was born in Haiti, has also been arrested and named as a key suspect in the assassination, with the national police chief suggesting he was somehow plotting to become president, though he has not publicly responded to the allegations.