The First Lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse, is currently being treated for gunshot wounds in Fort Lauderdale, Florida following the assassination of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse.

Martine was airlifted from Haiti via Trinity Air Ambulance and arrived in Florida at approximately 3:30 p.m on Wednesday, according to reports from the Miami Herald. After that, she was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh. At the time of her arrival, officials told the outlet the First Lady was in stable but critical condition.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

Moïse was shot during the fatal attack of her husband earlier that day. Martine and Jovenel had been married since 1996 and had three children together. As for Jovenel, he had been president of Haiti since 2017 and was 53 years old at the time of his death.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that the late president was killed at home by “an unidentified group of individuals,” according to CBS News. He added that the group “attacked the private residence of the president of the Republic and mortally wounded him.”

Haiti Police Chief Leon Charles later told the Associated Press four of the suspected killers were fatally shot by police and two have been arrested.