Matt Barnes and his girlfriend Anansa Sims are going stronger than ever. They’re so strong, the retired NBA player just inked his lady’s name in his neck.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Anansa shared a video collage of photos of Matt, 41 getting his new tattoo that simply says “Anansa,” sitting in a vertically zig-zag pattern behind his ear.

In the clip, Matt sat in a chair and let the tattoo artist go to work in the couple’s kitchen. After it was finished, Anansa admired the work of art and lovingly touched it.

In the caption, Ansasa wrote “So in Loveeee [red heart emoji]”

Awwwww being in love is so sweet.

Hit play to see Matt’s new ‘Anansa’ tattoo.

Good for them for still being “forged in the fire.” This year has been much better for the couple after experiencing some issues after welcoming a son in 2019.

The couple made headlines at the beginning of 2020 after a nasty public breakup with allegations of toxicity being thrown back in forth. Matt eventually took accountability for causing the mother a headache, issuing an apology for being a difficult co-parent. It was around the holiday season that the pair seemingly worked things out, spending time together as a family with Matt confirming he was back in love with Anansa.