Wiz Khalifa is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19, letting his fans know via a Twitter post that he tested positive for the virus.

The rapper took to Twitter to reveal his health status, simply writing, “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid.” He continued, writing, “No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

He went on to explain that despite being stuck in the house, he still plans to deliver content for his fans and continue to work on his next project–though the folks close to him shouldn’t come around for a little while.

“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” he wrote.

Wiz Khalifa hasn’t personally spoken about his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine and whether or not he got it, but if he did, him having no symptoms and feeling up to all that planning could be one of the benefits, for the few vaccinated folks that do end up contracting the virus.

Just a couple hours before revealing that he tested positive for COVID, Wiz dropped a new music video, so it seems like he’s back to functioning as-normal post-pandemic. Hopefully the music industry can keep things safe as they return to work over the next couple months.