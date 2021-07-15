Bossip Video

Stalley is setting the mood for the summer in his latest EP Gone Baby, Gone, released this past Friday and now we have a video for its focus track, Oranges in June. The former Atlantic Records signee took control of his catalog after a short run with MMG. Stalley’s recent independent release peaked to number 14 on iTunes’ hip hop chart.

The latest project, Gone Baby, Gone from Stalley marks his first of 2021. Last year, he released three projects Pariah, Speak No Blue followed up by his EP Cake. GBG seems to be his quarantine baby. Earlier this year, hip-hop, jazz, and funk label Mello Music group announced a Stalley partnership with new music featuring some of their current signees in the works according to a Billboard report.

“I’m very excited about the situation and the opportunity with Mello Music Group. Partnering with Mello Music at this stage of my career is a blessing. As a label, they let you be yourself and let you be an artist; while also helping you expand independently,” Stalley exclaimed to Billboard.

Meanwhile, Stalley’s independent Gone Baby, Gone is available for streaming everywhere.

Check out his latest video for Oranges In June below.