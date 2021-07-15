Bossip Video

An Instagram influencer in Hong Kong reportedly died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall.

An influencer by the name of Sofia Cheung and three of her friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday, where they took photos at a waterfall’s edge. According to reports from the New York Post, as the group was taking photos at Pineapple Mountain, the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her three friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sofia has a following of over 20,000 followers on Instagram, which she built by posting images of her in beautiful vistas and taking part in various outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. She also pulled her fair share of stunts, including hanging off the edge of a cliff with only her hands.

As pointed out by Complex, her Instagram bio reads, “Life should be fun not dumb.”

Cheung last posted to Instagram about a week ago, sharing a picture of herself in the water with a bright yellow boogie board by her side.

“Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday,” she wrote in her caption.

According to a report from the Sun earlier this year, 330 people have died while trying to take selfies on outings such as this one. Stay safe, everyone.