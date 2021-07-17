Bossip Video

Kanye West hasn’t put an end to his rebound rendezvous with Irina Shayk just yet, despite rumors their romance has been “cooling off” lately.

According to reports from TMZ, Kanye and Irina are still very much in a relationship. Sources close to the couple told the publication that “they’re still dating, just as they have been for months, and recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco.” Plus, they’re not trying to keep anything a secret as the couple dined out together at the fancy restaurant called Mourad.

After they spent some quality time together in California, Mr. West took off to Paris for the Balenciaga show during Fashion Week. While Page Six reported that Shayk denied his invitation to come on the trip, TMZ’s sources deny that rumor, saying Ye hadn’t invited her because it was a quick business trip, in which he flew in and out of Paris the same day.