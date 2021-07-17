Bossip Video

Kanye West hasn’t put an end to his rebound rendezvous with Irina Shayk just yet, despite rumors their romance has been “cooling off” lately.

According to reports from TMZ, Kanye and Irina are still very much in a relationship.  Sources close to the couple told the publication that “they’re still dating, just as they have been for months, and recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco.” Plus, they’re not trying to keep anything a secret as the couple dined out together at the fancy restaurant called Mourad.

After they spent some quality time together in California, Mr. West took off to Paris for the Balenciaga show during Fashion Week. While Page Six reported that Shayk denied his invitation to come on the trip, TMZ’s sources deny that rumor, saying Ye hadn’t invited her because it was a quick business trip, in which he flew in and out of Paris the same day.
That solo trip sparked speculation their relationship was “cooling off,” but it looks like that couldn’t be any further from the truth.
The rapper and the supermodel have reportedly been together for months, even though their relationship didn’t make the headlines  until after they hung out in France for Kanye’s 44th birthday last month.

These flicks were the first time fans saw Kanye or his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, seeing other people since she filed for divorce back in February.  It’s also the first person we’ve seen Shayk with since her split from Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter.

