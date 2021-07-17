Kanye West hasn’t put an end to his rebound rendezvous with Irina Shayk just yet, despite rumors their romance has been “cooling off” lately.
According to reports from TMZ, Kanye and Irina are still very much in a relationship. Sources close to the couple told the publication that “they’re still dating, just as they have been for months, and recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco.” Plus, they’re not trying to keep anything a secret as the couple dined out together at the fancy restaurant called Mourad.
These flicks were the first time fans saw Kanye or his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, seeing other people since she filed for divorce back in February. It’s also the first person we’ve seen Shayk with since her split from Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter.
